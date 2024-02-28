Kitty trips into another dimension after going "too hard on the catnip" (video)

Sometimes, after a long day with a couple of hyper feline siblings, a cat's just gotta check out — which is exactly what this kitty did after digging into more than her share of the funny stuff.

In fact, as the chillaxing cat's TikTok page says, "Kitty Koture definitely went too hard on the catnip!!" And they aren't kidding!

As she sits frozen in her cat bed, staring off into outer space without even the blink of an eye, one can only guess what kind of fantasy world she's escaped to. (See video below, posted by LisaHamptonHolder.)