Cat channels his inner dog as he plays a serious game of fetch (video)

A playful pup has somehow found himself inside a cat's body, but that doesn't stop him from insisting on a game of fetch.

In fact, the frisky "kitty," named Teddy, repeatedly drops his ball — er, toy mouse — in front of his human, eagerly waiting for it to be tossed. And as soon as the toy is thrown across the room, Teddy retrieves it with doggone gusto. (See video below, posted by life.with.dex.)

Jokes aside, this is a cool cat whose penchant for fetch doesn't come naturally, like it does for most dogs. But, as the caption of the video says, his human friend is "teaching Teddy to play fetch." And mission accomplished, obviously.