Doggo wonders why his massage feels strange — only to notice one of his therapists isn't human (video)

A boxer grew suspicious while in for his physical therapy massage. Usually it's just two sets of hands working on him, one pair massaging his hind legs and the other his chest.

But this time he noticed a third pair, kneading his middle, and they didn't feel like human hands.

So the doggo snapped his head up with a "What the heck?" expression, only to notice a hilarious cat had joined the massage therapists. And although it was out of the ordinary, something must have felt good, because the canine patient just sighed and plopped his head back down, no questions asked. (See video below, posted by Martyna via Newsweek.)

