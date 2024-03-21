Corgi warns a stuffed animal to back off — she doesn't want another canine sibling (video)

A corgi relaxing on a bed suddenly went into high alert when she noticed two shiny eyes staring at her from atop a shelf.

That's when she let out a low, breathy "woof," signaling to her human that a stranger was in their midst. And the stranger looked a lot like her, which made her even more suspicious. "Who is this imposter?" says the caption in her TikTok video (see below, posted by dash_and_furrious).

"It's a fake corgi. It's not a real corgi," her human told her as the camera panned to show a corgi plushie.

Already forced to share her toys and food with one canine sibling, she continued to mutter barks under her breath. She wasn't going to give in to this one without a protest.

Via ParadePets



See more corgi posts on Boing Boing here.