Woman offers a meal to a stray cat — who later returns four times, each with a kitten in her mouth (video)

A stray cat knew a good thing when she saw it after a good samaritan — who the cat had been visiting for a while — gave her a free meal.

Shortly after licking her chops, she disappeared, only to return not once, not twice, not thrice, but four times, each return with a different kitten in her mouth. "Yep, this will do," the mama cat decided. (See video below, posted by GingerRoots.)

This reminds me of another smart kitty who staked out a kind-hearted human in Malaysia last year before carrying her babies "one by one in her mouth" into the woman's shop. In that case, the woman was able to find a home for all four of the cats.

Via Newsweek