Doggo steals some cheese, then tries to cover up the crime with comical plan (video)

A crafty Labrador retriever thought the coast was clear when she swiped a piece of cheese from the kitchen counter. And then she realized her human wasn't heading off into another room after all.

So the quick-thinking doggo stashed the dairy snack into her jowl and froze like a statue, staring off into space without making a peep.

But although pretending to be a chipmunk in deep thought was highly creative, the heist was botched from the get-go: unbeknownst to the pooch, her human had actually witnessed the entire act. (See video below, posted by lunandcompany.)

