Hunter Biden found guilty

Hunter Biden, son of the sitting President of the United States, has been found guilty on all three Federal gun charges.

While Hunter Biden's crimes were committed before his father took office, this marks the first time the family member of a sitting President has been convicted of a felony. President Biden has repeatedly said he will respect the jury and judgment; there will be no pardon for his son.

A federal jury has convicted Hunter Biden on all three federal felony gun charges he faced, concluding that he violated laws meant to prevent drug addicts from owning firearms. The conviction marks the first time a president's immediate family member has been found guilty of a crime during their father's term in office, though his crimes predate Joe Biden's tenure as president. Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000 at sentencing, though he likely will receive far less than the maximum as a first-time offender. CNN

Previously:

• Three felony charges for Hunter Biden, the president's tax-evading offspring

• Hunter Biden turns the tables — subpoenas Donald Trump for 'vindictive' harassment

• Hunter Biden throws drug question back at Matt Gaetz in heated exchange