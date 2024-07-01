Over-bonded hound dog won't even let his human go potty alone without a howling hissy fit (video)

An over-bonded hound dog was none-to-pleased when his human left him alone for a few seconds at a park so that she could squeeze into a porta-potty on her own.

In fact, the pup carried on as if he'd been left to fend for himself for days, howling just inches away from the plastic portable restroom while the poor woman rushed through her potty break. No privacy for this gal.

Meanwhile, the doggo's hissy fit was all caught on video from across the field by another dog-and-human duo, who calmly sat and enjoyed the free entertainment from afar. (See video below, shot and posted by toriandlouise.)

Via ParadePets

