Will you be having the dog poop pretzels or the bat pizza for lunch?

I just made my annual summer pilgrimage to the Abita Mystery House in Abita Springs, Louisiana, the ultimate palace of wacky DIY creations and impossible creatures. The last time I was here (July 2023) I got to meet owner, artist, and happy mutant John Preble, who had just put the finishing touches on the "Worst Day of Your Life" machine that his friend Jordan had constructed. He was also in the process of completing the "Hey Kids, What's Next for Lunch?" machine. I'm happy to report the machine is now up and running, and I got to see what my next lunch has in store!

I tried my luck a few times and discovered that I'll be eating dog poop "prezels" for an appetizer, bat pizza for my main, and cat poop ice cream for dessert. YUM!

I love the Abita Mystery House, and will keep reporting on it as long as I'm allowed! Here are two other attractions at the Mystery House that I adore: the "Oh Lord, Why?" machine and Darrel the Dogigator, the half dog and half alligator wunderkind. You can also take your picture with this awesome flyer saucer while you're there:

And if you're lucky, you'll encounter this sweet kitty, who actually lives next door but loves to hang out at the Abita Mystery House and get cuddles from visitors:

Go check out their website, and definitely tour the Abita Mystery House if you're ever in Abita Springs, Louisiana!