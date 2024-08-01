Trump going all-in on "Kamala suddenly turned Black"

The day after making shockingly racist remarks during an ill-behaved interview not befitting a candidate for President of the United States, Donald Trump and his surrogates are trying to sell his lies.

Donald Trump is now sharing family photos of Vice-President Harris that only prove what a racist moron he is. His running mate congratulated him on his performance and attempted to normalize it. A few down-ballot Republicans, like Larry Hogan, are disavowing Trump's comments, but for the most part, they are trying to sell his ridiculous attempt to deny her heritage.

Even Truth Social users are telling Trump to knock it off.

