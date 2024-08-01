JD Vance loved Trump's racist tirade: "It was hysterical"

It would appear the Trump campaign is doubling down on Trump's off-the-rails NABJ trainwreck.

JD Vance has offered remarks wherein he considers the racist bullying Trump leaned into during his National Association of Black Journalists meltdown to be the strong remarks of a leader speaking to a challenging audience. What Trump did was spew racist garbage, and a stooge like Vance is doing exactly what his furious leader expects: go along for the ride. Vance joined in on Trump's attacks on Vice-President Harris' bi-racial heritage. Everything they are saying is a lie.

"The president doesn't do scripted B.S. stuff," Vance said. "He actually goes into hostile audiences, he answers tough questions, he pushes back against them, but he actually answers them, and how nice it is to have an American leader who's not afraid to go into hostile places and actually answer some tough questions. "So what he said, I thought it was hysterical. I think he pointed out the fundamental chameleon-like nature of Kamala Harris," Vance continued. "She's flip-flopped on every issue. She's fake. She's phony. And I think our whole campaign is going to have a very fun time pointing that out. And it sounds like the president kicked us off in stride." DailyBeast

