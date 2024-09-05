JD Vance: Forget lowering daycare costs — "Grandpa and Grandma" can pitch in (video)

JD Vance, known for his disdain for women who do not have children (and who own cats), would not answer a question about lowering the cost of daycare. Instead, his solution is to have Grandma and Grandpa pitch in.

"Maybe Grandma and Grandpa want to help a little bit more," the Trump sidekick told fellow anti-choice extremist Charlie Kirk. And if the grandparents are still working, thanks to his pet Project 2025's mandate to withhold social security until age 70, then "maybe there's an uncle or aunt who wants to help a little bit more."

This, coming from the unsavory Senator who calls for forced births but then skipped out on a child tax credit vote this summer that would have helped working families who are struggling to make ends meet. No wonder nobody can stand the guy. He's more than weird. He's a creep.

Q. "What can we do about lowering the cost of daycare?"



JD Vance:…"Maybe Grandpa and Grandma want to help a little bit more. Maybe there's an uncle/aunt who wants to help a little bit more…"



pic.twitter.com/3fod8jcvtv — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 5, 2024

(See video, posted by Republicans against Trump.)

