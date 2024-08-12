JD Vance is widely disliked, and Trump's campaign is in disarray

As the walls close in around 78-year-old convicted felon and adjudicated rapist Donald Trump, his top surrogate and Vice-Presidential running mate is driving away voters.

A new poll shows that dislike for Shady JD Vance is growing, and the language used to describe him is becoming ever more unfavorable and harsh. While the Orange Menace believes Vice-Presidential picks don't matter, 2024 seems an outlier. Trump is in hiding, nursing his no longer wounded "LOBE" and most decidedly not campaigning. With Vance as the most visible figurehead, it feels like the Republicans are giving up on the General election and will try to steal it afterward.

"It's not just the favorables; it's what people think of it. It's how he's been introduced to the country," he explained. "Everything has gone exactly as bad as Democrats had hoped and Republicans have feared and everyone suspects." Voters seemed particularly turned off by statements Vance made while appearing on right-wing TV shows and podcasts during his initial run for the senate in 2022. "Of the statements offered, participants were most aware of the 'childless cat lady' comments with 50% of those surveyed saying they had heard of the remarks and 55% saying they were bothered by them," the publication writes. "Scoring worse, but less well-known: A 2021 interview with Spectrum News in which he defended a Texas abortion law's lack of exceptions for rape and incest by suggesting pregnancies from such circumstances are 'inconvenient.' Sixty-two percent of voters said they were 'bothered' Vance used the word 'inconvenient' to describe pregnancies that stem from rape and incest with 50% reporting 'it bothers me a lot.'" RawStory

Tonight, Donald is going to sit down with Elon Musk for a chat on Elon's social media Nazi bar. With those two, we can be sure there is no way this can go off the rails or be a disaster. None at all. Assuming Xitter works, and they can stream their Xit, this Xiterview will be a Xitshow.

