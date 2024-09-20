It takes a village, but not a village idiot, warns the Lincoln Project (video)

The Lincoln Project keeps it real simple today in its call to get out and vote in November. "Once, every village had an idiot. It took MAGA to make one a leader," reads a caption on X along with a video of their latest ad.

And the title of the ad is even simpler: The Village Idiot.

You don't even need to see the ad to know what this is about. But in case you need a Friday chuckle, via a bit of gallows humor, keep going.

"There's an old saying: 'It takes a village… But in every village, there's the same risk: the village idiot," warns a narrator as we see Donald Trump in all of his buffoonery. "And the one thing you never do is let the village idiot call the shots."

"We did it once," the ad ominously reminds us. "We can't do it again." (See video below.)

As one commenter on X responded, "Republicans thought Trump would be their useful idiot, so they promoted him in the beginning and kept him propped up. To thank them, he burned the party to the ground. Good job GOP!"

Previously: • Donald Trump's deep-rooted mommy issues exposed in new Lincoln Project "Bad Blood" ad (video)

• Lincoln Project: "law and order" president is the "most corrupt president in US history"

• New Lincoln project ad says Trump is a "weak, shaky, unfit president"



