Donald Trump channels Hitler to whip up his angry, chanting Pennsylvania mob (video)

Hate-monger Donald Trump channeled Adolf Hitler at a Pennsylvania rally last night, again vilifying the legal immigrants living in Springfield, Ohio while whipping up his crowd into an angry chant.

Using Hitler's two-step approach, Trump first instilled fear by warning his glassy-eyed disciples that immigrants will "inundate Pennsylvania communities, changing the character of small towns and villages [villages!] all over our country, and changing them forever. … They will never be the same. Do you think Springfield will ever be the same?"

Trump then explained how to handle the others: "The fact is, you have to get them the hell out. You have to get them out," he said. "Get them out!"

"I'm sorry, you can't have it. Can't have it," Trump continued, riling up his mob into explosive applause. "They've destroyed it!"

The MAGA folk then fell into a trance, chanting, "Send them back! Send them back! Send them back!"

When the Trump video circulated on X (see below, posted by Acyn and reposted by former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau), commenters were quick to compare the ex-president's hate speech to a Nazi rally, with comments such as:

"Truly sickening to hear people chanting the same disgusting things, except in English instead of German."

"It's very Nazi."

"This is serious Nazi shit."

"The chanting is reminiscent of Hitler rallies."

"It's happening. Hitleresque. Testing the water. I hope America wakes up."

But one commenter really brought it home: "Compare this latest bile from Trump to a 1940s government video warning about Nazism infiltrating in the United States," said a post accompanied by a 1940s anti-fascist-propaganda video called "Don't Be a Sucker." I posted the video below from another source (C-SPAN) that I found on YouTube. The comparison is uncanny.

This is some dark, twisted bullshit.



Again: the immigrants in Springfield are there legally. They've made the city more prosperous. Most residents don't want them to leave. They don't want to send these families back to their possible death.



What most residents want is more… https://t.co/LK5MHx0Mv6 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 24, 2024

