Woah! Woman waves at a stranger's cat — and much to her surprise, it waves back (video)

While on a walk, a woman saw a tuxedo cat in a window and greeted it with a wave. But she never imagined the cat would return the greeting, lifting its paw to say "hey."

"How many aura points did I gain when I waved to a cat and it waved back," says the caption of her TikTok video, accompanied by footage of the surreal exchange.

She then jokes in the comments, "Perhaps he just signaled me to fck off." You be the judge. (See video below, posted by jin.)

Via Newsweek

