Shockingly huge cat stands on 2 legs to eat from kitchen counter: "Sir, that's a bobcat" (video)

If it looks like a dog and acts like a dog — such as standing on its hind legs to snarf up food on the kitchen counter — can you still call it a cat?

Apparently, the answer is yes, as proven by Zeus, a humongous Maine coon kitty whose video went viral on TikTok when viewers saw his astounding size (see clip below). And to put his incredible height into perspective, when a "normal" sized cat walked by, it looked as if the smaller guy had just been zapped by a shrink ray. But not all viewers were convinced Zeus was really a house cat.

"Sir that's a Bobcat," corrected one commenter, while another asked, "What's this horse called?" Many others gently broke the news to his human that the kitty was actually a dog — and not a small one at that.

But jokes aside, at over 3' tall when standing on two legs, this cat is a giant even for a Maine coon. See more of his videos at Zeus.Maincoon.Official.

Via Newsweek

