'Protector' Trump jokes about a woman getting 'the hell knocked out of her' when she gets home (video)

Donald Trump said in a patronizing speech last month that he would "PROTECT WOMEN AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE." But the self-described pussy-grabber has a funny way of showing it, joking with his Coachella, California rallygoers over the weekend that a female protestor would get "the hell knocked out of her" by her MAGA parents.

"She goes back home to mommy," Trump shouted as a woman heckler was being bounced from the congregation.

"'Was that you, darling?' And then she gets the hell knocked out of her!" snarled the angry one-term president-turned-adjudicated sexual abuser. "Her mother's a big fan of ours. You know that, right? Her father. Her mother." Wow, nothing like the leader of the GOP suggesting domestic abuse. If that's "protecting women," I think I'll brave it on my own, sir. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

"Gets the hell knocked out of her." Trump wishes domestic violence on a woman escorted from his rally. He's so vile and disgusting. pic.twitter.com/G8HuexYP3D — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 13, 2024

Previously:

