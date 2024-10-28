Married to a MAGA bully? Then just vote for Harris in 'Secret' says new Lincoln Project ad (video)

If anti-Trump Republicans like Mitt Romney and Mike Pence aren't courageous enough to endorse Kamala Harris, how can we expect an anti-Trump voter married to a trigger-happy MAGA bully to speak up? Well, in the voting booth she doesn't have to, says a new Lincoln Project ad called "Secret."

The ad begins with two couples who are friends with each other stepping out of their cars to vote. Out of earshot of the women, one of the men asks the other if he's still voting for Trump. "Hell yeah," his buddy replies.

"What about your wife?" the MAGA man asks. "She doesn't like him," the friend says with a heavy sigh. "But she's votin' for him," he insists. The first says his wife is doing the same. Or so he thinks.

What neither man realizes is that these women, when left alone in their voting booths, have other plans. They glance at each other with knowing looks. They smirk. One of them mouths out the word, "Kamala." Other women begin to look around, and it's soon clear they are all in on the "Secret" — the name of the ad — as they all fill in the Kamala Harris bubble. (See video below, posted by the Lincoln Project.)

"Only you need to know who you vote for. Just ask Melania," says the caption on the ad's YouTube page, poking fun at Melania Trump's obvious disdain for her husband. While a few comments found the ad to be offensive, most commenters, including a lot of men, applauded the message, which, sadly but most likely, targets a real demographic.

