From Congressman to Cameo star: scandal-ridden Matt Gaetz finds his calling

Accused sex trafficker Matt Gaetz didn't waste anytime finding another job after fleeing from politics. And it's one that would make former Congressliar George Santos proud.

The former Florida lawmaker is now offering to make personalized videos on Cameo — where disgraced politicians, from Santos and Rudy Giuliani to Sarah Palin and Michael Cohen (just to name a few) go for their second-chance encore careers.

Gaetz abruptly launched his new gig on Friday — just a day after he abruptly withdrew his name as Donald Trump's attorney general pick (six minutes before CNN was to publicize new sexual misconduct allegations against him). And just a week after he abruptly dropped out of Congress (before the House Ethics Committee was to release its sex-with-a-minor investigation report).

But with plenty of theatrical experience as a bad actor in Congress, memorizing lines for Cameo will be child's play [ahem] for the Washington has-been.

From NBC News:

There, he's been doling out paid holiday wishes, marriage congratulations and career pep talks. As of Sunday night, Gaetz is charging a minimum of $550 per video, which so far have averaged about a minute and a half in length. "I served in Congress," his Cameo page reads, alluding to his recent resignation and subsequent announcement that he does not plan to retake his House seat. "Trump nominated me to be US Attorney General (that didn't work out). Once I fired the House Speaker." …

In one video, Gaetz, a Republican, filmed himself congratulating a recipient for making partner at their law firm while acknowledging their political differences.

