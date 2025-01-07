Turtle sex: Dog spooked by strange grunts coming from the doggie door (video)

Image: Image: seasoning_17 / shutterstock.com Image: seasoning_17 / shutterstock.com

A French bulldog is spooked when she hears strange grunts sound coming from the other side of her doggie door. But even stranger is what she — and the rest of us — sees when her human opens the plastic flap.

Standing right outside the pet door is a shameless tortoise, getting frisky with a pink rubber ball.

"Omg he tried to come through the dog door!!!" the caption of the TikTok clip says. You can say that again. (See video below, posted by crazydinosaur03.)

@crazydinosaur03

Scout is scared shitless 😂🐶🐢#africansulcata #bulldozer #aggressivetortoise #destructive #basketball #nope #frenchie

♬ original sound – The Crazy Dinosaur

Via Newsweek
