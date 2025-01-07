Turtle sex: Dog spooked by strange grunts coming from the doggie door (video)

A French bulldog is spooked when she hears strange grunts sound coming from the other side of her doggie door. But even stranger is what she — and the rest of us — sees when her human opens the plastic flap.

Standing right outside the pet door is a shameless tortoise, getting frisky with a pink rubber ball.

"Omg he tried to come through the dog door!!!" the caption of the TikTok clip says. You can say that again. (See video below, posted by crazydinosaur03.)

Via Newsweek

