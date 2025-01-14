Starbucks to customers: buy something or get out

If you've been hanging out in Starbucks, maybe you should move on and make space for someome with money to spend. The coffee shop chain is reversing a policy that previously "allowed people to use their facilities" without having bought anything. No more using their toilets; no more lurking for hours working on a laptop after purchasing the cheapest black coffee.

The world's biggest coffee chain says its new code of conduct – which also addresses harassment and bans smoking and outside alcohol – aims to make its stores more welcoming.

"Implementing a Coffeehouse Code of Conduct… is a practical step that helps us prioritise our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes", a Starbucks spokesperson told BBC News.

"These updates are part of a broader set of changes we are making to enhance the cafe experience as we work to get back to Starbucks."