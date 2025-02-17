Jasmine Crockett zings Elon Musk with heartfelt 'apology' to MAGA: 'You were 1000 percent correct' on immigrants

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is a Democrat who isn't afraid to admit when she's wrong — as she did yesterday when she apologized for previously disagreeing with Trumpers who say immigrants are taking American jobs away.

"There's an immigrant taking people's jobs," the Texas lawmaker conceded in a social media post, repeating MAGA's favorite refrain, before getting to the punchline. "…his name is Elon Musk."

"He's snatching farms, government jobs (even those in which they manage our national security), and definitely those whose jobs are to root out fraud (inspector generals), & those that are keeping us safe (FAA), meals on wheels workers, head start, and the list goes on," Crockett acknowledged, calling out the South African billionaire for firing approximately 10,000 U.S. workers in his mission to demolish the nation's federal government.

Crockett then went on to apologize to MAGA for ever discounting the party's immigration stance. "So I'll be the bigger person and admit to MAGA that I was wrong when I said immigrants wouldn't take our jobs," she said. "You were 1000 percent correct."

According to Reuters, the 10,000 jobs that Musk has taken away so far "are in addition to the roughly 75,000 workers who have taken a buyout that Trump and Musk have offered to get them to leave voluntarily…That equals about 3% of the 2.3 million person civilian workforce."

And with thousands more jobs reportedly getting axed this week (this time, at the IRS) — and who knows how many more the following week, and the weeks after that — it looks like Musk (along with his barking DOGE boys) is just getting started.

