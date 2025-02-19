Opossum "cake bandit" recovering after eating whole cake

An opossum that ate an entire Costco chocolate cake is in recovery at Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, reports KETV. Kim Doggett and her family had left the cake out only to later find tiny chocolate footprints on their new couch, leading to a second problem.

After a few unsuccessful attempts to move the opossum, Doggett noticed something was wrong. "We noticed it was kind of under distress, so a little bit of panting, not moving, kind of hissing a little bit at us," Doggett said. That's when a call to the humane society was made. Animal control showed up shortly after and was able to successfully remove the opossum and get her checked in at Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, with a note upon her arrival reading: "opossum was brought in due to having eaten an entire Costco chocolate cake."

"I think the opossum story is really relatable, like who doesn't want to eat a whole chocolate cake?" Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny said.

If I ate a whole Costco cake of any kind I would also be lying down, not moving, and hissing a little bit.

