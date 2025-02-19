Put in front of a slow-motion camera, Larry David does the most Larry David thing ever

Is it just me, or has Larry David been 65 years old for the last 30 years? Still, the former Seinfeld writer is going strong, carrying on his legacy of being lovably awkward – something he once again demonstrated in top form at the recent Saturday Night Live anniversary concert. When confronted with a slo-mo video camera photo op on the red carpet (or, well, black carpet), David responds about as well as you'd expect him to.

Larry David, with Jerry Seinfeld nearby, was asked to pose on the red carpet at the SNL 50th anniversary show last night. It went exactly how you would expect. pic.twitter.com/c0XytRXaDa — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 17, 2025

The slow-mo shot of David walking away disgruntled before the camera pans back to Seinfeld busting out laughing – also in slow-mo – feels like something out of a lost episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. One can only hope he enjoyed Lady Gaga's stunning rendition of Dick in a Box after this.