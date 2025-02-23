Epic wall-climbing lizard toy entertains humans and cats alike

I'd be overjoyed if I had one of these wall climbing cat toys. Although my cat would go wild for it, I know I wouldn't be able to stop playing with it either. The toy is shaped like a lizard, is about the size of a small kitten, and has the ability to scurry up and down the walls.

I'm pretty sure this one on Amazon is the exact same model as seen in the video.

The toy can also run across the floor and spin in circles. I believe that due to its size, the cat doesn't know whether it should chase the toy or run from it. The cat alternates between the two, and is completely engrossed by the plastic toy.

I think a smaller version of this toy might be better for cats, but this size is perfect for entertaining humans (or at least me). The coolest part of the video is at the end, when the lizard toy begins running across the ceiling. It seems fun to invite guests over, and then have this toy run around on the ceiling with no explanation.



