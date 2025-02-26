Get ready for the bearded bellydancers of Trump's Gaza Lago! (video)

While convicted felon #47, Donald Trump, has a lot of bad ideas. Gaza Lago is one of the worst.

Trump's stated intention to have the US take over the Gaza Strip is terrible. His love of AI slop is also awful, and when you put two terrible things together, you get bearded belly dancers:

Both Elon and his pet, President Donald, look far too healthy in this insanity-packed AI monstrosity. Trump loves sharing AI junk, I guess, because it makes him look thin. This is a horrible mocking of the suffering ongoing in Gaza, and Trump is not going to help anyone but himself and maybe those guys who back Elon and Kushner financially.

