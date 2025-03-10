Canada's Liberals pick Mark Carney as new leader and Prime Minister

Mark Carney, a former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, was overwhelmingly the choice of Canada's governing Liberal Party as its new leader. Carney will become Prime Minister this week, replacing Justin Trudeau in both roles. Carney is already at work making clear his opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump.

In much of his victory speech, Carney, 59, attacked Trump, who has imposed tariffs on Canada and said he wants to make the country the 51st US state. "Americans should make no mistake," he said. "In trade, as in hockey, Canada will win." … Carney won on the first ballot on Sunday evening, taking 85.9% of the vote to beat his nearest rival, former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Loud cheers erupted as the results were announced to a crowd of some 1,600 party faithful in Ottawa, Canada's capital.

Though the Liberals were polling poorly, leading to Trudeau's resignation after a decade in office, Trump's belligerent attitude toward Canada seems to be making voters there suddenly wary of the right wing opposition. Carney and his party alike are already polling close to Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives, with elections to be held no later than October this year.

