Musk Watch tracker reveals DOGE savings overstated by 92%

All the chaos, confusion, and hurt DOGE has caused public servants to suffer, and the damage to our Government's ability to do what we need doesn't add up to the savings Elon Musk's team claims.

Musk claims to operate with unprecedented transparency and has posted "receipts" for the savings on

DOGE.gov.Most of these purported "savings," however, are not backed up with any details or documentation. In other cases, DOGE has provided documentation, but the documents reveal that DOGE has grossly overstated the potential savings to taxpayers.

That is why, today, we are launching the Musk Watch DOGE Tracker. The Musk Watch DOGE Tracker allows anyone to easily cut through the spin about DOGE and see how much savings can be verified. It also allows the public to go deeper and see what is being cut and who is being impacted. It will be updated weekly.

