Musk Watch tracker reveals DOGE savings overstated by 92%

All the chaos, confusion, and hurt DOGE has caused public servants to suffer, and the damage to our Government's ability to do what we need doesn't add up to the savings Elon Musk's team claims.
Musk claims to operate with unprecedented transparency and has posted "receipts" for the savings on
DOGE.gov.Most of these purported "savings," however, are not backed up with any details or documentation. In other cases, DOGE has provided documentation, but the documents reveal that DOGE has grossly overstated the potential savings to taxpayers.
That is why, today, we are launching the Musk Watch DOGE Tracker. The Musk Watch DOGE Tracker allows anyone to easily cut through the spin about DOGE and see how much savings can be verified. It also allows the public to go deeper and see what is being cut and who is being impacted. It will be updated weekly.Musk Watch
Musk Watch's DOGE tracker offers an item-by-item analysis of what the DOGE says versus the actual delivered result. You will be unsurprised to learn that Elon Musk and Donald Trump are lying to us. The chaos and confusion they've created, as well as the suffering, are the goal. The stories we hear from park rangers, veterans' affairs service people, and the Social Security department are real. Their lives are upended, we've lost their service, nothing has been gained.
Previously:
• Elon Musk screams as he waves a chainsaw in the air in full-on cringe mode (video)