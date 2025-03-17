Bobcat sees empty box and morphs into purring house cat (video)

The sight of an empty box turned a bobcat into a purring, frisky house cat, zoomies and all.

Manka, a bobcat who lives at Rustic Acres Wildcat Rescue in Rhode Island, couldn't help herself when she saw her new "toy." Watch as she morphs into a "kitty" who zooms across a snowy yard and leaps into the box. Once inside, she excitedly rubs her cheek against a flap, curls up inside the box, then sits back up and looks at the camera — all while sounding like a revved up Harley Davidson about to go on a joyride. (See Manka's video below, posted by rawr_sanctuary.)

A cat is a cat is a cat. (But don't try to pet this one!)

Via Outdoors

