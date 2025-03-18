MAGA bully's attempt to provoke LGBTQ bar backfires (video)

A MAGA bully was confused when her gross behavior resulted in her being thrown out of an Indianapolis bar.

Watch a barkeep handle an off-the-hook MAGA perfectly. Ignoring their complaints, barbs, or righteous indignation and simply tossing them out is the way to go. Treat people with respect or be asked to leave, it is not a hard world to live in.

The Chatter Box Jazz Bar in Indianapolis caters to the LGBTQ community. Not a place where you would expect to see any homophobic MAGA snowflakes. But one night, a MAGA woman walked in there looking for trouble. She was being rude and belligerent, misgendering the bar staff and generally being a bigoted bully. She then left and came back in with her camera running. However, the staff were done with her bullshit and told her to leave. The woman was shocked when they said that they didn't want her money and only kept asking her to leave. Totally nonplussed, the woman did leave, mewling that they were discriminating against her just because she was a supporter of the Orange Felon. I can't even imagine someone, especially a woman, worshiping a rapist and thinking they aren't a piece of shit. Crooks and Liars

