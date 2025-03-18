Chinese automaker BYD claims it has magically solved the biggest headache in electric vehicles. They say their new charger can juice up a car in five minutes, reports Investopedia.

Meanwhile, Certified Genius and Definitely Not Failing Upward Guy Elon Musk's Tesla stock is having what financial experts call a "FAFO moment" — dropping 4% to $227. That's down 40% this year.

But we're sure it's all part of Elon and his geriatric sidekick's master plan to crash the United States economy and blame it on Obama.

The market seems excited about BYD's claimed breakthrough, which they say can provide 250 miles of range in the time it takes to watch one-third of an Elon Musk interview about how he's saving humanity.

BYD's stock hit record highs in Hong Kong, while Wall Street analysts are getting increasingly skeptical about Tesla's future of robotaxis and self-driving cars that Musk has been promising since right around the same time he was bragging about building a submarine to save those kids trapped in a cave.

As reported by Bloomberg, BYD plans to start selling cars with this charging system next month.

RBC Capital, clearly not understanding Elon's 5D chess moves, cut their Tesla price target from $440 to $320.

Sources say Musk is already drafting a 3am tweet storm explaining how actually, charging batteries quickly is bad for humanity's future, and anyone who disagrees is a "retard," his go-to word for anyone smarter than him.

