Maine lobster fisherman goes viral for his "claw spa"

There are a surprising amount of rules and regulations on lobster fishing – at least in Maine, which has been the forefront of the industry for decades. Egg-bearing females, as well as lobsters over or under a certain weight, have to be thrown back by law, but of course there's no way to keep from catching them in the first place. Maine lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles has decided to take things a step further by not just releasing these lobsters but giving them a thorough cleaning and a snack as well, with videos of his impromptu lobster spa quickly going viral. This probably feels so good if you're a lobster. Imagine getting abducted by aliens who give you a shower, a massage and a whole rack of ribs before sending you back home.

Although he's since branched out into other (lobster-related) videos, the claw spa series unsurprisingly remains his most beloved. There's an almost ASMR-like quality to the crunch of those barnacles getting chiseled off each lobster's shell – and speaking of, be warned, because this channel has made me absolutely despise barnacles with every bit of my soul. Just let the lobsters live!

