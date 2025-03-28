A fake WiFi repeater's only working part? Its blue light (video)

Electronics expert Big Clive bought a deceptive WiFi repeater on eBay that does absolutely nothing except power a bright blue LED — yet buyers keep leaving positive reviews for the non-functional device.

In his detailed teardown analysis, Clive revealed how the counterfeit repeater lacks the basic components needed to actually boost WiFi signals. The unit's only active element is an oversized blue LED light, which creates the illusion of functionality when plugged in. However, as Clive says, "no network will appear as it does with real repeaters."

Clive says most buyers see the glowing blue light and assume the device is working as advertised. The review section tells the story — with comments ranging from lukewarm praise like "Doesn't increase the range much — but what do you expect for the price" to glowing recommendations.

Even more concerning, Clive found evidence of review manipulation. When one buyer left negative feedback exposing the fake, "the seller had offered a refund if they removed the negative feedback."

While shoddy electronics often pose safety risks, Clive offers one small consolation about this particular scam: "At least the fake one poses a low security risk." Unlike legitimate WiFi repeaters that create new network access points, this impostor can't compromise your network — because it can't do anything at all.

