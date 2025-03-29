Who the hell is running the White House Twitter account?

If you're somehow lost as to why America has become the laughingstock of the world stage in recent years, look no further than the way we present ourselves on that world stage. Since Trump has taken office, control of the White House's Twitter account has been handed over to the exact kind of bloodthirsty sycophants who got him there to begin with, making this official government outlet little more than a stream of fascistic chest-beating, most of it revolving around ICE and its new role as a pseudo-Gestapo. Every other post seems to be reveling in the cruelty of it all, whether it's using a deportation flight as ASMR or jumping on the questionable Ghibli AI trend to celebrate – you guessed it – more deportations.

So much of the modern right-wing brand is centered around wanton cruelty that the mask seems to have fully fallen off our government – not that it was ever affixed particularly tightly to begin with. Immigrants, the LGBT community, anyone without fifty thousand dollars in their pocket – the 'f*** you, got mine' mentality of the right in tandem with the staunch refusal of Democrats in power to actually do anything about it is allowing an unprecedented rightward shift, and we all know where that train gets off. That's not to say things can't be pulled back from the brink, but when a government institution is putting out this kind of hate-filled schadenfreude for all to see, there's little denying that the brink is fast approaching.

All I want is not to be embarrassed of my country anymore. Is that so much to ask?