Country song dedicated to Elon Musk is completely ridiculous (video)

A pro-Elon Musk country song (with accompanying music video) has been making the rounds lately, less for its own intrinsic appeal and more for its horrific, The Boys-esque vibes. It may strike some as satire, in large part thanks to its extremely basic, borderline AI-generated lyrics, but no: it's the brainchild of Elon Musk stan and self-proclaimed standup comedian Alessandra Basher, who can be seen in the music video belting it out from the back of her husband's Cybertruck. It's also completely ridiculous and rivals even Roseanne Barr's attempt at music for sheer levels of misplaced confidence.

We thank you, Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/6JwIgyB8Jy — Alessandra Basher ⚡️All in Tesla Humor (@alessandrajokes) March 24, 2025

You may also notice her hitting the "strange gesture" Musk cultists seem eager to excuse their billionaire idol for, demonstrating either a profound lack of self-awareness or a the same tacit endorsement of Nazism Musk himself has made. Surely this kind of deification can only be a good thing, right?

