Health insurance company used private investigators to find dirt on customers, journalists and lawmakers

Health insurance CEO Mark Sanders was fired after revelations that his company, Superior HealthPlan, used private investigators to dig up dirt on customers, journalists and politicians.

The dismissal came just days after Sanders testified before the Texas House Committee on the Delivery of Government Efficiency, where he confirmed that private investigators had been hired to surveil individuals with the goal of uncovering sensitive details. In a statement to The Dallas Morning News, Centene Corporation, the parent company of Superior HealthPlan, expressed its disapproval of the actions taken by Sanders.

It's always good to have a periodical reminder that Michael Clayton was a documentary, even in the best of times. And it's not the best of times. Here's a local news item on Sanders' firing. embedded below.

Previously:

• Watch the Phoenix grandmother who confronted armed voter intimidation efforts in Arizona

• Opinion: NSA's surveillance programs are the 'most serious attacks on free speech we've ever seen.'

• Restraining order sought against armed right-wing goons intimidating voters in Arizona