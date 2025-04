A cockatoo named Sweet Pea was hanging out in an enclosed patio with her dog-pal, Copper, when the two spotted another dog walking by outside. So one of them started barking her head off — and it wasn't the pup.

"Guard birds are the best," reads the caption on their video. And, with a bark like that, who needs anything else? (See clip below, posted by theparrotlady.)

Via ParadePets

