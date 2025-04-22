Foul-mouthed, weed-smoking Spider-Man hits the streets of New York to celebrate 4/20

Sidetalk is truly something special. As 4/20 celebrations smoked up across the country, NYC's unhinged street show was there to capture the festivities, albeit with a special guest in tow: the stupendous Spider Cuz. Spider Cuz is a street performer who dares to ask the question: what if Peter Parker wasn't a pasty white kid from Queens? It's an amusing look at another facet of New York's culture, although he's definitely not making it into the MCU anytime soon. Maybe he'd have better odds going up against Morbius.

Green Goblin wouldn't last five seconds out here.

