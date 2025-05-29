Viral video shows Jordan Peterson struggling against educated critics

For some reason, mass debate videos have become popular lately — and I don't just mean the ones you can find on certain shady websites. Naturally, pseudo-intellectual sniveler and walking clown suit mannequin Jordan Peterson has been quick to hop onto the trend, squaring off against twenty educated young people to debate his hot takes on religion in a matchup billed as "1 Christian Vs. 20 Atheists." (That'll be important later.)

Peterson acts like his usual duplicitous self — one of his opponents describes his technique best as a "semantic smokescreen." Anytime he's on the back foot, which is often, he'll either deny even the most basic assertions of the other person outright or constantly ask for clarification. At one point, he even denies being a Christian, despite that literally being the title of the video — and rather than call out his hypocrisy, the channel opted to simply change the video's name to make him look better.

While this makes excellent ASMR if you like listening to Peterson struggle to defend even his most fundamental points when pressed on them, it also showcases how utterly his rhetoric fails when leveled against those who aren't already inclined to agree with him. Nobody seems to know what Jordan really believes, least of all himself.