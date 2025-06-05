Nancy Mace blocks inquiry into Elon Musk's ketamine fueled cost-cutting

Chairperson of the House Oversight Committee, and bathroom policeperson, Nancy Mace played parliamentary games to block an inquiry into Elon Musk's drug use whilst working for the taxpayers.

Elon Musk has openly discussed his use of prescribed hallucinogenic drugs to treat mental illness, and he has never failed a drug test required for his SpaceX clearances. The internet is rife with videos of Musk that appear inconsistent with that. The New York Times has reported that Musk's drug use goes far beyond what he admits to, and what seems more consistent with the public behavior by Musk that we've come to know. It's not shocking that Democrats on the House Oversight Committee would want to look into the Administration's great cost-cutter being loaded to the gills. Nancy Mace said no.