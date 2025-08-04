The history of MAGA's Epstein madness (video)

TDS' Jordan Klepper takes a look back at years of MAGA interviews regarding Epstein and Trump's relationship.

"Biden sniffs kids." These people are not sane, but they vote. Over time, I think I've gone from finding MAGAs funny to frustrating to fear-inducing. I can remember the early days of this transforamtion, where my now adult but then two or three-year-old daughter thought a "Tea Party" sounded fun.

Previously:

• Jordan Klepper attends a Wisconsin MAGA rally

• Jordan Klepper helps perfervid MAGAs cope with sudden change

• Jordan Klepper reveals the wit and wisdom of Trump supporters

• Watch: MAGA folks now against Fox, getting all their facts from Tucker Carlson, Trump and Jesus