Battery-powered socks recalled after users report burns and blisters

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of 45,000 pairs of socks that double as miniature foot furnaces.

For the bargain price of $80-130, customers got to participate in an impromptu science experiment testing the interaction between heat, friction, moisture, and human flesh. Spoiler alert: flesh lost. Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies' high-tech toe-warmers have racked up 11 complaints of "pain and discomfort," with four unlucky customers getting "burns and blisters."

These battery-powered betrayers came equipped with their own app — because we've reached the point where even our socks need smartphones.

The recall notice helpfully suggests owners "immediately stop using the heated socks." Which ranks right up there with "don't stick your tongue in a light socket" on the scale of useful advice.

Previously:

• 'Cannabis contamination' sparks candy recall

• Tesla recalling every Cybertruck in the U.S. — emblematic of what you get with Musk (video)

• FDA recalls 67,000 cases of dangerous underarm deodorant

• 'Happy birthday, you were born during a cabbage recall': this website tells you what was happening when you entered the world