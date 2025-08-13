ICE deported 70 US citizens, triples budget to $28.7B

Nothing says "failing upward" quite like deporting your own citizens and getting rewarded with a monster budget increase. Between 2015 and 2020, ICE managed to boot at least 70 actual American citizens out of their own country — and those are just the ones they'll admit to.

Take Davino Watson, a New York-born American who spent three years in an Alabama immigration jail trying to convince these badge-wearing bunglers that he belonged here. When he finally got out? Courts told him he couldn't even sue because too much time had passed.

And now our nation's most enthusiastic constitution-shredders just received $28.7 billion to scale up their operation. The same folks who couldn't tell Americans from immigrants while working with a measly $10 billion budget just got their allowance tripled.

Their existing excuse roster includes broken databases, contradictory training manuals, and the apparently overwhelming burden of updating citizenship status in their systems. The real kicker? They still don't know how many citizens they're wrongly hunting right now. With their new supersized budget, they can definitely make bigger mistakes faster — and build a whole chain of inhumane detention centers while they're at it.

Previously:

• ICE ambushes immigrant father in Burbank

• Police reports show child sex abuse is rampant at immigrant detention facilities under Trump