Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew speaks to "large numbers" of dead people (video)

Defending convicted felon and noted real estate fraud Donald Trump's attack on voting by mail, New Jersey Congressperson Jeff Van Drew describes the countless dead people who have complained directly to him of fraud.

Perhaps Representative Van Drew is a medium? Or a crackpot? Or a necromancer? Hmmm. He does have a bit of an under-taker-y vibe going on, so maybe?

