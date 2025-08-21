Delta and United sued for selling fake window seats for extra cash

Delta and United Airlines are facing lawsuits after passengers accused them of selling "window seats" that had no windows—just blank walls. The proposed class actions, filed in federal courts in New York and California, allege the airlines failed to disclose that some seats on Boeing 737, 757, and Airbus A321 planes lack windows due to structural components like air ducts. Passengers claim they paid extra for these seats, only to be disappointed upon boarding.

Unlike competitors such as Alaska and American Airlines, Delta and United allegedly don't warn customers about these windowless seats during booking—even when charging premium prices. "Had plaintiffs known the seats were windowless, they would not have selected them—much less paid extra," the United lawsuit states. Some passengers, including lead plaintiff Aviva Copaken, say they received refunds for some flights but not others.

The lawsuits seek millions in damages for over a million affected passengers. While third-party sites like SeatGuru provide seat details, attorney Carter Greenbaum argues that doesn't excuse the airlines. "A company can't misrepresent its products and then blame third-party reviews," he said. Neither Delta nor United has responded to the allegations.

Previously:

• Flyover Country is an app that makes the window seat worth it

• Skies, a zine of landscapes shot from airplane windows

• United passenger furious after losing seat to dog without a ticket