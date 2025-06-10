Newsom trolls Trump's LA warning with Star Wars parody

California Governor Gavin Newsom just won the internet by turning President Trump's stern warning about Los Angeles into a Star Wars parody. Here's the video, where you can hear a dramatic reading of Trump's Truth Social post about "liberating" LA from migrants, spoken in Emperor Palpatine's sinister rasp, while stormtroopers march in lockstep.

The video, posted by Newsom's office, gives Trump's threat the full Death Star treatment. Trump's message warns of "violent, insurrectionist mobs" and promises to "restore order" to Los Angeles — which, coming from the Emperor's AI-generated voice, sounds like it could be straight out of a galactic senate speech about crushing the rebel alliance.

The source material itself is pure Trump: "A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals," the post declares, before naming his cabinet's marching orders. But hearing these words in Palpatine's menacing tone, backed by an imperial march soundtrack, transforms the message into something that could have come from a galaxy far, far away.

"I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi… to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion," Trump's original post states — words that hit differently when delivered by cinema's favorite space dictator.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office posts a video of Emperor Palpatine reciting Donald Trump's Truth Social post about L.A. pic.twitter.com/I5WiWwEZf8 — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) June 10, 2025

Previously:

• Every 'political' scene in Star Wars lampooned

• 'So what?' Trump's chilling response to VP Pence's Jan 6 danger

• Comedian infiltrates MAGA protest as stormtrooper; they fail to see the irony

• Republican state senator does deeply cringey Yoda impression on stage at Trump rally (video)