Judge rebukes Trump's DOJ for violating fair trial rules in Luigi Mangione case

The incompetence of Pam Bondi and the rest of Trump's DOJ is shocking. Gleefully celebrating the potential for a death penalty conviction online has thrown the case into disarray.

The Federal Judge overseeing purported "healthcare shooter" Luigi Mangione's trial slammed the DOJ for violating fair trial rules. Of late the DOJ and FBI have been incapable to abide by the United States system of justice, and seem to continuously speak out of place, or disclose and invalidate purported evidence.

The judge shredded the DOJ, saying that she issued an order on "April 25, 2025, specifically identifying the strictures of this rule for counsel and directing the prosecution team to ensure that the highest levels of the Department of Justice, up to and including Attorney General Bondi, were aware of and understood they were bound by this Rule." "It is the duty of the lawyer or law firm, and of non-lawyer personnel employed by a lawyer's office or subject to a lawyer's supervision, … not to release or authorize the release of … opinion that reasonable person would expect to be disseminated by means of public communications in connection with pending … criminal litigation with which they are associated, if there is a substantial likelihood that the dissemination will interfere with a fair trial or otherwise prejudice the due administration of justice," the judge wrote. Brian Nieves, associate deputy attorney general, reposted a commentary from DOJ public affairs staffer Chad Gilmartin on X. The comment celebrated Attorney General Pam Bondi pursuing the death penalty for Mangione, wrote legal analyst Adam Klasfeld, who runs the "All Rise" Substack. RawStory

Betting money is on Mangione to walk.

