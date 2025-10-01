Israel has intercepted and boarded the humanitarian relief flotilla

After Italy and Spain abandoned the Global Sumud Flotilla, there are reports that Israeli forces have intercepted and taken them hostage. The international community sees Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide and murder.

Earlier this week, real estate fraudster Donald Trump announced plans to put himself in charge of Gaza as part of a peace plan. Trump has previously discussed plans to depopulate Gaza, and create a resort.

Previously:

• Italy and Spain deploy warships to protect Gaza aid flotilla from Israeli aggression

• Italy and Spain bail on Gaza flotilla as Israel looms

• Italian dockworkers threaten to 'block all of Europe' over Gaza aid flotilla