/ Carla Sinclair / 10:42 am Wed Apr 15, 2020

Watch this BBC weather forecaster's amazing drumming after he was told to do his own music

Reporting TV news from home can make for a much more colorful broadcast. Take this Welsh BBC weather forecaster, Owain Wyn Evans, who ends his segment by giving us an awesome drum performance. His motivation? As he says on YouTube, "When they said try working from home, I didn't realize they'd expect me to do the music too."